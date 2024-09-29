Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; GOP Presidential candidate Donald Trump watches the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump was completely in his element on Saturday during the SEC college football matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. And naturally, fans took some time to offer their appreciation for Trump.

It is fairly common knowledge that the state of Alabama is one that largely leans Republican in terms of its political stance as a state.

With this in mind, it should be no surprise that the vast majority of Alabama fans in attendance of Saturday’s matchup decided to give Trump a huge round of applause when his face was shown on the Jumbotron in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

HAPPENING NOW: Alabama fans go nuts after Donald Trump finds his seat at the Alabama vs. Georgia game. Trump visited Tuscaloosa in 2019 when Alabama played LSU and in 2018 when Alabama defeated Georgia in the national title game. Trump’s security at tonight’s game was… pic.twitter.com/1fvSc1yY3x — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2024

Trump has of course made his impact in the sports world countless times over the past few years. Not only is Trump and avid fan of the UFC. But he has also appeared at several Alabama football games in recent years.

Maybe Trump was a bit of a good luck charm for Alabama, as they would go on to secure a 41-34 to continue their undefeated season so far. But either way, Trump was very clearly in the right audience on Saturday night.

[Collin Rugg on X]