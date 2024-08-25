Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders have barred a reporter from asking questions during press conferences for an undisclosed amount of time after “a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime.” And it sounds like Sanders is not willing to entertain negative coverage or questions.

During a recent press conference, Deion Sanders was asked what would happen to other reporters if they asked “negative” questions, and he had a pretty clear warning to the reporters in the room that he is “not going to match your ignorance.”

“That’s being negative right now,” Sanders replied. “Like, you’re taking an approach that I’m going to be negative. I’m not negative to anybody in here. I would challenge you and ask you, ‘Why or where is this coming from?’ I’m not built like that. I’m not built to hate. I’m not a hateful guy. I come with love.

“I think if anybody in here has had encounters with me, I don’t come with the bull junk. I come with the peace and the joy. Now, when you show me where you stand, I might have to change that a little bit. So, I’m not going to match your ignorance.”

It’s not clear whether or not this means that more reporters will be barred from asking questions in the future.

