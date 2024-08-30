Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders might be the father of his starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. But he made it very clear that the familial relationship may as well not exist when they’re on the field.

During a recent interview, Deion Sanders was asked about what it’s like coaching his son as the starting quarterback, and he made it clear that he does not treat him like his son on the field, and he does not want to be treated like his father, either.

“Well, I’m not a Dad on the field,” Sanders said when speaking with ESPN via On3. “I’m a coach on the field. I just happen to have a couple of sons on the team. When we step inside these white lines, on this green grass, I’m not Dad. I’m Coach. And they know that’s how I come at them. That’s how we prepare as a coach, not a father. Now, when we get off the field, and we get in the locker room, I turn into Dad there.”

It seems to have worked out for them thus far as Shedeur has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and has attracted the attention of NFL scouts.

[On3]