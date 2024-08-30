Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter missed a significant portion of the season last year after sustaining a scary internal injury early in the season. As the Colorado Buffaloes begin the 2024 season, it sounds like his head coach Deion Sanders has promised to do everything he can to try to protect him and keep him healthy while still allowing him to showcase his skills on both sides of the ball.

“We want him to stay healthy,” Sanders said on ESPN’s College Football Countdown ahead of kickoff vs. North Dakota State, according to On3. “We’re gonna protect him a little bit more. But Travis is a dawg, man. He just wants to play. He don’t want to come out of the game. I’m gonna try to make him come out of the game so he can get some rest because we have more depth defensively at the cornerback position, as well as the receiver position.

“And I know him like a book, so I know when he’s a little winded. He won’t say it – he would never say it. But I got to take care of him.”

Hunter is widely considered one of the best wide receivers and defensive backs in the country. He’s one of the team’s most valuable players on both sides of the ball, so they need to make sure they can keep him healthy throughout the season.

