Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes really struggled on the offensive line, leading quarterback Shedeur Sanders to face a lot of pressure from pass rusher which ultimately resulted in an injury at the end of the season. But after some big additions through the transfer portal, Deion Sanders thinks that the team has solved that problem.

Colorado had what was statistically the worst offensive line in the entire country last season in both pass block and run blocking. The team ranked 132nd out of 133 teams in terms of sacks allowed and 133rd in rushing offense, with just 68.9 yards per game on the ground.

But Sanders insists that won’t be an issue this year, calling this season’s offensive line “unbelievable.”

“[Quarterback Shedeur Sanders] is going to have more time, because the offensive line is unbelievable,” Sanders said before Thursday night’s game against North Dakota State according to On3. “They have a passion for the game. We have several guys on that line that have pro dreams and aspirations. I’m not talking about play play pro dreams and aspirations. They know if they do their job, they get opportunity. As well as, we got a coordinator that has dialed up running backs, tight ends, and a plethora of receivers, they can flat out go get it.”

Candidly, just about anything would be an improvement from last season, but it will be interesting to see just how much Colorado has improved in the trenches this season.

