Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are looking for a strong start to the season after a disappointing end to the 2023 season as the team lost seven of its final eight games. But their season-opening showdown will not be easy.

As ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy pointed out on Get Up! on Thursday, the North Dakota State Bison “are built to exploit” the weaknesses that Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes showed last year.

“If you haven’t watched North Dakota State, they are built to exploit the weaknesses that Colorado had last year. This is a team that has terrific skill personnel. Colorado is as good as anybody at wide receiver and at quarterback. The problem is they were atrocious, and I use that word lovingly, on the offensive and defensive lines last year.,” McElroy said.

“North Dakota State, that’s how they’re built. They’re built from the inside out, and if they want to play in a phone booth, you’re going to play in a phone booth. It’s going to be up to Deion Sanders and his staff to make sure that his players skill, speed, talent, acceleration, athleticism.” That’s what wins in the game, because if they want to get into an old school throw down, slugfest where it’s three yards and a cloud of dust, you’re playing right in North Dakota State’s hand. So I think they didn’t be super careful tonight against a team that’s super physical, and placed the chip on the shoulder.”

Needless to say, this will not be an easy game for Colorado. And if Sanders and the team aren’t careful, they could get hit with an upset loss to start the season, which would obviously be quite embarrassing for Sanders.

