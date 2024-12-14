SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Donald Trump is back in the limelight after winning the November Presidential election. Trump’s win even catapulted him to the top of the sports world, as athletes nationwide are recreating his viral “Donald Dance” after big plays.

Trump is a sports fan himself and announced on Twitter that he’d be attending this year’s Army-Navy football game.

“Will be going to the Army/Navy Game tomorrow to root on these fantastic young men. Should be a great game. See you there! DJT,” Trump wrote on the social media website.

This was followed by reports that another person who has been in the media spotlight would be attending the event with Trump.

“Daniel Penny, the veteran who was acquitted of negligent homicide in the subway choking death of Jordan Neely, has been invited by Vice President-elect JD Vance to join Donald Trump’s suite at the Army-Navy football game,” reported CBS.

People on social media were outraged by the move to invite Penny.

“Just as I predicted the white supremacist maga movement is REWARDING Daniel Penny for murdering a black man on the subway. They’re REWARDING him for murder,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Republicans have been sending the message to their supporters that murdering people is good for quite some time. Then they act like victims when people start treating them that way,” one person added.

“Similar to Kyle Rittenhouse, some on the right have again decided to celebrate a person because they took someone’s life and a court decided it wasn’t technically murder. What a gross thing to celebrate and encourage,” one person added.

It’ll be interesting to see if this move results in people withdrawing their support for the President-elect.