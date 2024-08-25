Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks are officially joining the Big Ten this season, setting up an absolutely massive showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes this season. And it doesn’t sound like Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is underselling the importance of the upcoming showdown.

During the most recent appearance of The Triple Option, a podcast featuring Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram and Rob Stone, Meyer detailed a recent conversation with Dan Lanning where the Oregon Ducks head coach didn’t hold back on the importance of the upcoming matchup with Ohio State, calling it “the biggest game in Oregon history.”

“Dan Lanning had me come out, and I spent the day with him, watched practice and talked to the team and staff,” Meyer said this week, via The Triple Option. “What a great place Oregon is. It’s the first time I spent that much time out there. When they host Ohio State, I heard Coach Lanning say, ‘It’s the biggest game in Oregon history.’ That stadium only seats 65,000, but I’m told that it’s the most difficult to play in.”

The Ducks are set to host the Buckeyes in Autzen Stadium on October 12 in one of the most highly-anticipated games in college football this season.

[247 Sports]