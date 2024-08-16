Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Last college football season, Michigan Wolverines support staffer Connor Salions was at the center of a massive scandal as he allegedly played a part in an elaborate illegal sign-stealing scheme that sparked an NCAA investigation. He was fired by Michigan midway through the season, but he now has a new job as a high school football coach.

On Thursday, Detroit Mumford High School head coach William McMichael told The Detroit News that he has hired Connor Stalions as his defensive coordinator, calling him “the most hated man in college football.”

“I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions,” McMichael said. “He’s my defensive coordinator.”

“He’s outstanding. I think he knows Michigan’s defense just as well as anyone else who was there with (former defensive coordinator Jesse) Minter and all of those guys,” McMichael said. “He’s great with the kids, has an outstanding football mind and we’re learning a lot — not just the kids, but the coaching staff. He’s a great addition to what we’re doing. He can help prepare the kids for college. They are learning the lingo, how they practice college and how they break down film, so it gives the kids an advantage.”

And it doesn’t sound like McMichael is all that concerned about the findings of the NCAA investigation.

“I’m not worried about it,” McMichael said. “What happened with the NCAA doesn’t concern us here at Mumford. He comes here every day and gives 120%, and the kids all love him and we’re all learning from him.”

We’ll have to see how he performs in his new role.

[Detroit News]