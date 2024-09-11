Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who gained infamy for being the nucleus of Michigan’s nationwide cheating scandal, is moving his way back up the coaching ranks.

Stalions resigned from his role on Michigan’s staff after details of his role in the scandal came to light. After leaving the university and featuring in a Netflix documentary covering the sign-stealing operation, Stations was named the Defensive Coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School.

It appears Stalions is already climbing the ladder, potentially in an attempt to position himself for a return to the college ranks. Via CBS Sports, Detroit Mumford’s head coach, William McMichael, suffered “a mild stroke” and entered the hospital following the school’s season-opening loss to Thurston.

In a text to CBS McMichael stated that “Connor is leading the team now.”

However, things didn’t exactly go according to plan for Slalions as Detroit Mumford lost 60-0.

Despite the rough first game, Stalions appears to be climbing up the coaching ladder faster than anyone could have anticipated. His stated life goal is to eventually become the head coach of Michigan, despite his controversial exit from his first stint in Ann Arbor.

When asked if becoming a head coach in the NCAA was possible, Stalions replied, “I would hope.”

It’s ominous to consider, but at this rate, he’ll be back in no time.

[CBS Sports]