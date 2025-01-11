James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The college football community is mourning the loss of a true legend as Bill McCartney, the longtime head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has passed away at the age of 84.

Colorado announced on Friday that McCartney – fondly known as “Coach Mac” – had passed away after a battle with dementia.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill McCartney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who left this world peacefully at the age of 84 after a courageous journey with Dementia,” McCartney’s family said in a statement.

“Our father surrendered his life to Jesus at 33 years old setting a trajectory for our family and many others. We share his faith in Jesus and truly believe our Dad has been reunited in Heaven with his beloved bride and our Mother, Lynne Marie.”

McCartney began his tenure as Colorado’s head coach in 1982 and remained in the role until his retirement in 1994, dedicating his entire head coaching career to the Buffaloes.

During his time at Colorado, McCartney led the program to an impressive 93-55-5 record, highlighted by the 1990 national championship – the first and only national title in the history of Colorado football.

“Coach Mac touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and enduring legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate for family, community, and faith,” the statement continued. “As a trailblazer and visionary, his impact was felt both on and off the field, and his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he inspired.

“While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the love he shared with everyone around him. We are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support during this time and ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult moment.”

It’s obviously sad news for Colorado football community and college football fans everywhere, and many took to social media to mourn.

“That man grew the rivalry between Nebraska and Colorado and put them on the map. Sorry for your loss. Rest in Peace to a legendary coach!” one fan wrote on X.

“A good man who gave Buff fans a national championship but more importantly hope,” someone else added.

“The reason I love college football is because of you, coach. Thank you for bringing so much to my life, though you never knew it. Rest well, rest easy, and may your memory continue to be a blessing,” another fan wrote.

“Rest in Peace Coach Mac. I met him after a game a couple years ago and was the kindest person you’ll ever meet,” someone else added.

“RIP to a legend,” another person said.

Despite his passing, McCartney’s influence and legacy will endure forever.