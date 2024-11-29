Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Football is the biggest sport in the United States and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. Its popularity is why it’s so important to protect players as much as possible from the sport’s inherent violence.

Unfortunately, as hard as commissioners and doctors try, tragedy strikes. Such was the case with Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett.

“Medrick Burnett Jr., 20, a linebacker for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, has died following an in-game head injury he suffered in October, the Jefferson County coroner said in a statement Friday,” reported ESPN on Friday.

Medrick Burnett Jr., 20, a linebacker for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, has died following an in-game head injury he suffered in October, the Jefferson County coroner said in a statement Friday. More: https://t.co/KlRZDLhDIB pic.twitter.com/eknKFDLo9H — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2024

Fans reacted to the tragedy on social media.

“This is the heartbreaking side of football that often goes unseen. Medrick Burnett Jr.’s tragic passing reminds us of the risks these athletes take every time they step on the field. Thoughts and prayers to his family and teammates,” one fan said on Twitter.

“God rest his soul. Sports are supposed to be fun & rewarding. An unfortunate reminder that although fun to play & watch.. anything can happen. Life is fragile – RIP,” one fan added.

“Such sad news, especially trying to hang on as long as his body did,” a fan added.

Hopefully, the powers that be for football at all levels keep working to make the sport as safe as possible to avoid more tragedies like this one.