The Clemson Tigers’ 2024 season ended in disappointment as they fell to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff last month.

In the aftermath of the loss, it appears the team is making adjustments to the coaching staff.

Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Clemson has chosen to part ways with defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin in his current role, though he might stay with the program in a different capacity.

“Clemson’s Wes Goodwin is not expected to return to the staff as defensive coordinator in 2025, multiple sources tell [On3 Sports]. He could return as an analyst,” Nakos shared in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Goodwin stepped into the role of defensive coordinator for Clemson after Brent Venables departed to become Oklahoma’s head coach in 2022.

Since then, his tenure has been marked by mixed results. In 2023, Clemson’s defense performed well enough for Goodwin to be nominated for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach. This past season, however, the defense struggled, particularly against stronger opponents.

Needless to say, the decision led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“He actually did better than I thought he would do considering his lack of experience and his age. He didn’t even have experience as a position coach before he was appointed DC,” one person wrote on X.

“They should keep him for 1 more year and then bring back Venables,” another person suggested.

“He’s not a bad coach. Just young in his career and we don’t really have time for him to learn on the job with a Natty capable team coming back. Career 22 ppg allowed is great for his first 3 years,” someone else said.

“I thought Dabo was all about family and standing by commitment,” another person added.

“I just don’t get what is keeping Clemson from announcing. I guess they want Wes to get a job to pay out less,” someone else said.

“Notable development as the Sooners are in the midst of their defensive coordinator search,” another person wrote.

It remains uncertain who Clemson plans to target as Goodwin’s replacement, but it’s evident the program felt a change was necessary.

