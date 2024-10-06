Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline does not typically broadcast his political views publicly, but he certainly did not hold back from sharing his political views on Sunday morning.

Over the weekend, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline re-shared a post on his Instagram stories which criticized Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their response to Hurrican Helene, claiming that Democrats “hate Americans.”

Hartline shared the post to his Instagram stories. It has since been deleted, but the esteemed Ohio political blog The Rooster shared a screenshot of the since-deleted post.

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline celebrated the big win over Iowa by claiming Democrats hate America on Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/4rrEv5JUau — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) October 6, 2024

“This week the Biden-Harris Democrat administration approved:

– $8.7 billion in aid for Israel

– $8 billion in aid for Ukraine

– $567 million for Taiwan

– and only a $750 one time emergency assistance payment for American victims Hurricane Helene.

– Dems hate Americans,” the post re-shared by Hartline read.

It’s worth noting that the post itself is misleading.

While Hurricane Helene victims will be eligible to receive $750, that money is only to help with some immediate needs that people may have and is not the only assistance the victims receive.

FEMA addressed this misinformation on its website.

“This is a type of assistance that you may be approved for soon after you apply, called Serious Needs Assistance. It is an upfront, flexible payment to help cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies,” FEMA wrote on its website.

“There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify for to receive and Serious Needs Assistance is an initial payment you may receive while FEMA assesses your eligibility for additional funds. As your application continues to be reviewed, you may still receive additional forms of assistance for other needs such as support for temporary housing, personal property and home repair costs.”

Needless to say, this post from Hartline led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I think OSU coaches tend to be Republicans and Trump supporters. One more reason to stop watching OSU football,” one person wrote in response to his comments.

“This IG story probably goes unnoticed if he doesn’t go for the ‘Dems hate Americans’ touchdown spike,” another person added.

“Look if the Buckeyes beat Oregon on Saturday I will allow this. If they lose we are gonna have to talk about how this DUI getting assistant should spend less time worrying about the Democrats and more time on winning games that matter,” another person added.

“Thanks for reminding me that I need to stop watching sports like the sheep that I am!” another person said.

“he should be fired,” another person declared.

It’s pretty clear who he will be voting for this election cycle.

[The Rooster]