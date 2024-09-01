Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators opened their season with a blowout loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon, and it’s safe to say head coach Billy Napier was not happy with the way his team performed.

Following the 41-17 loss on Saturday, Billy Napier did not hold back his honest thoughts on the way his team performed to open the season.

“It’s embarrassing, to be quite honest with you,” Napier said. “That’s how I feel. That’s how our kids feel. There’s no excuses. Keep our mouths shut, show up and work. We have to do better. I do think that our players will show up and they will respond.”

Napier insists that he thought his team was better prepared and would play better than they did on Saturday, but he vowed to “get it fixed.”

“I felt strongly that we would perform better,” Napier said. “But I’m not here to make excuses. We’ve got to get it fixed. We’re going to get another opportunity next week, and we’ve got to play better and coach better.”

It was a brutal showing, and things won’t get any easier for Napier and the Gators as they face seven top-20 opponents over the course of the rest of the season.

[ESPN]