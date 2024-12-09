Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick is in the news this week. The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach is in the running for the vacant North Carolina Tar Heels job.

UNC moved on from Mack Brown following a disappointing season in Chapel Hill this year. Now, the Tar Heels appear to have their eyes set on the legendary Belichick.

On Monday, Belichick cleared the air on the rumors and confirmed there had been inroads made.

“We’ve had a couple of good conversations, so we’ll see how it goes,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show, via Pro Football Talk.

Belichick hasn’t coached in college football before. His entire coaching career, dating back to 1975, has been in the NFL. Belichick won two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells with the New York Giants in 1986 and 1990.

It would be a fascinating move for Belichick, who obviously has no prior coaching experience in college, and it’s a whole new ballgame down there. NIL and the transfer portal, among other things, have completely revamped the game.

It doesn’t seem like that’s deterring him from wanting the job, though. So we’ll see how this all shakes out.

There is one Belichick in college football right now. Bill’s son Steve is currently on the Washington Huskies coaching staff.

[Pro Football Talk]