President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to return to the Oval Office in January after winning the November presidential election. While he prepares for the White House, Trump is still making time to attend major events.

Recently, Trump attended the Army-Navy football game, and it’s safe to say that his presence at the famous annual clash between military academies was felt.

After Trump’s attendance was announced before kickoff, the nation made sure to tune in. According to the game’s official Twitter account, this year’s rendition of Army-Navy resulted in its largest viewership audience of all time.

“Saturday’s Army-Navy Game presented by (USAA), averaged 9.4 million viewers on CBS, marking the largest audience for the rivalry since at least 1990. America’s Game previous high was 8.45 million in 1992,” the account reported.

Fans reacted to the numbers on social media.

“Larger audience than every conference championship game other than the Big 10 and SEC,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“And there are people out there that want to move this game to earlier in the season… smh,” another fan added.

“That’s amazing! Consider the ‘prisoner’ exchange too if the Army Navy game gets moved. Go Navy!” one fan added.

It’s hard to argue that Trump’s presence didn’t help cement the matchup as a staple of American culture.