Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the future of football, showing the world that he’s ready to be the next great Manning quarterback while filling in for injured starter Quinn Ewers.

Unfortunately, fans are worried that Arch is heading down the same troubled path as another star college quarterback who played in the state of Texas. Former Texas A&M Aggie Johnny Manziel had all the talent in the world but squandered it when he couldn’t stay out of trouble off the field.

Now, a photo is making the rounds online that links Manning to Manziel, and it’s making fans nervous.

“mf thinks he’s johnny manziel,” a fan captioned in the photo, which shows Manning wearing a Scooby Doo costume, just as Johnny Manizel famously did.

Fans reacted to the shocking photo on social media, doing their best to distance any connection between the two quarterbacks.

“Arch IS his own person….He Will forever be better than Mizel..Who Squandered his potential by drinking and carousing…Props to Arch!!” one fan said on Twitter.

“ARCH IS WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY BETTER THEN JOHNNYBOY WILL EVER BE!!!!!! WAIT TIL THE NFL. JOHNNY OVERRATED BIGTIME….A BUST!!!!!!!” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Bro is NOT Johnny football,” another person wrote.

Hopefully, Manning’s uncles, legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, can get to him before he heads down the same path as Manziel.