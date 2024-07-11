Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers can sympathize with backup quarterback Arch Manning.

Though Quinn Ewers is now the starting quarterback for the Longhorns, he actually began his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes where he sat behind two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and eventual No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud.

Where their paths differ, however, is that Arch Manning has stayed at Texas even with Ewers ahead of him on the depth chart while Ewers bolted almost immediately to sign with the Longhorns instead. And it sounds like Ewers thinks Manning’s patience is admirable.

“I think his actions definitely go to show that the kid’s got some patience, for sure. I know it’s tough, because when I went to Ohio State, obviously it’s tough sitting behind somebody,” Ewers told The Athletic.

But Ewers seems to think that Manning has made the right decision by remaining at Texas.

“I think he understands that what he’s got here is he’s gonna be the most ready whenever he goes to the NFL,” Ewers said. “I think coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) does the best job getting quarterbacks ready for the NFL and developing guys. (Manning will) be playing in his third year. He’ll be more than comfortable in operating the offense, and it’s just a really good fit for him.

Manning is expected to serve as the backup quarterback to Ewers once again this season but he’s expected to have a chance to earn the starting role next season.

[The Athletic]