Arch Manning is set to take over as the next starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns next season, but he is not exactly stepping into a situation that sets him up for success in his first season as a starter.

While the Longhorns were one of the most talented and experienced teams in the entire country this season, that won’t necessarily be the case when Arch Manning takes over as the starting quarterback next season.

Since the team’s season-ending loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday night, the Texas Longhorns have seen a number of key offensive players decide to leave school early to enter the NFL Draft.

This includes leading wide receiver Matthew Golden, star running back Jaydon Blue, and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with wide receiver Isaiah Bond and right tackle Cameron Williams not yet declared but expected to join the NFL Draft, as well.

In addition to the NFL Draft early entrees, standout center Jake Majors and tight end Gunner Helm have exhausted their eligibility and will not be back with the team, either.

So when Manning steps into the starting role for the first time next season, he will likely be without three starting offensive linemen from the previous season, the team’s three leading receivers, and the team’s top pass-catching running back out of the backfield.

And to top it all off, Manning will be making his debut as a full-time starter on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who just knocked Texas out of the College Football Playoff and are favored to win the national championship against Notre Dame next week.

It’s always challenging for any young quarterback to take over as a starter in major college football, but this is a particularly difficult situation for Manning. Given everyone that Texas is losing this offseason. We’ll have to see how he handles it.