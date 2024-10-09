Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Arch Manning has played well in place of Quinn Ewers for the Texas Longhorns, but that doesn’t mean the team is considering sticking with him as their starting quarterback once Ewers is healthy.

During a press conference this week, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced a final decision on the quarterback controversy as he made it very clear that Quinn Ewers will once again be the team’s starting quarterback over Arch Manning once he is healthy.

“You know, Quinn has earned and deserved that right to be our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said this week according to On3.

“Arch has continued to work really hard. Like I said, we’re fortunate to have him and the player that he is, the leader that he is as well.”

Sarkisian also explained why he has decided to be so honest about the team’s decision at the quarterback position.

“It’s just me being honest. I sleep better when I’m honest,” said Sarkisian. “So, just being honest. I mean, that’s how I genuinely feel.”

“I speak to it like I would anything else. I try to be very matter of fact with y’all. So I don’t feel like I’m trying to send messages or mix messages or anything,” Sarkisian said. “It’s just that that’s how I feel.”

Ewers is expected to be healthy and ready to play when the Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. That will likely mean that Manning will return to the bench.

[On3]