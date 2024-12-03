Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns defeated their in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game, where they’ll try to avenge their only loss of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The most exciting play of Texas’ win on Saturday was arguably a 15-yard touchdown run from quarterback Arch Manning that opened the game’s scoring. Being the nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, many expected Arch to have a calm and collected demeanor similar to his uncles.

Shockingly, a video that has gone viral on Twitter shows Arch showing tons of fiery emotion after the touchdown scamper.

Let em know Arch 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/dG6ArWMH5m — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 1, 2024

Fans reacted to the emotional display on social media.

“A Manning with this much culture is dangerous,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Give him time. He will be wearing stone washed jeans and a quarter zip in no time,” one fan added.

“That’s Cooper Manning son and Archie grandson that’s why lol. Peyton and Eli ain’t got that,” another fan added.

“I thought he’d have the personality of Jokic. Never thought I’d see this emotion, swag, celebrations from a Manning,” added another fan.

“He’s got the respect of the dawgs on the team, he’s a real one,” someone else said.

It’ll be interesting to see what Arch can accomplish when he becomes the full-term starter for the Longhorns.