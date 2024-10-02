Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Arch Manning has been the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback for the past two games, but his time atop the depth chart seems to be nearing its end. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods reported that Ewers practiced with the starters on Tuesday.

According to multiple sources, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers participated in practice on Tuesday and received the first-team reps. I was told, ‘Quinn is playing [against Oklahoma]. No way he misses this game or the rest of the season. He wants to win the SEC and a Natty,’” Richardson shared on Twitter.

According to multiple sources, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers participated in practice on Tuesday and received the first-team reps. I was told, "Quinn is playing [against Oklahoma]. No way he misses this game or the rest of the season. He wants to win the SEC and a Natty." pic.twitter.com/CLbmWqx4BG — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 2, 2024

Fans online took to Twitter to weigh in on the Ewers’ return.

“Utah’s schedule is tougher than UTs this season. Any QB will do at this point for UT but Arch gives them the best chance,” one fan said.

“I’ll stick with what i’ve been saying. Ewers most likely gives them the best chance to win right now and Manning will be the better pro,” someone else said.

“Great news for OU fans,” one worried fan tweeted.

“i think some people really forgot what this man can do, the way he controls the game, and the experience he has, love manning but this is Quinn’s team right now,” another person wrote.

It’s hard to imagine Texas can go wrong as both quarterbacks have performed tremendously this season. Still, it might be best to lean on Ewers’ experience as the Longhorns gear up to face their bitter rival, the Oklahoma Sooners.