Arch Manning saw just one play for the Texas Longhorns during the team’s 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday night, but many fans pointed out that referees seemed to miss a clear penalty on a hit against Manning.

Late in the second quarter of the game, Texas called upon Arch Manning to convert a crucial fourth-and-1 with his running ability. Manning got the first down, but he also took a big hit from Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom.

The hit was so big that it appeared to knock the ball loose, though a replay review determined that Manning was down before fumbling the ball.

ARCH MANNING IS COMING IN FIRST DAHN TEXAS #PMSCFPESPN2 pic.twitter.com/cR6D4JBkZQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2025

However, many fans seemed to think that the hit from Ransom on Manning should have been flagged for targeting.

The targeting rule prohibits players from leading with the crown of the helmet while making forcible contact, or making forcible contact with the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with the helmet.

In this case, Ransom appears to lead with the crown of his helmet. Additionally, one could argue that Manning was defenseless as he was falling to the ground.

Needless to say, this seems like a clear missed targeting penalty, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I’m sorry is that not targeting? Lol dude just speared Arch Manning in the back of the head and the broadcast isn’t even talking about it,” on person wrote on X.

“OSU player with clear targeting on Arch Manning… no mention on TV,” someone else added.

“Should be targeting. They just concussed Arch Manning on his only play,” another person said.

“How did everyone miss the targeting on Arch Manning? The replayed it about 12 times and no one even mentioned it!,” someone else wrote.

“How is that not targeting on Arch Manning ? Defender used the crown of his helmet to the back of Arch’s helmet …. Rules are rules , right?” another person added.

“How is that not targeting on that hit on Arch Manning?” someone else asked.

“Bro idc if this Arch Manning play is a fumble or not because that is clear-cut targeting,” another person wrote.