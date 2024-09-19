Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

With Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers dealing with an abdominal injury, there’s a chance that Arch Manning could make his first start for the team this week against Louisiana-Monroe. But it doesn’t sound like the Warhawks are all that afraid of him.

Arch Manning – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – was the highest-rated prospect in the 2023 high school recruiting class. But it sounds like some players on Louisiana-Monroe have already played against him and aren’t all that afraid of the former five-star prospect.

During an interview leading up to the game, ULM defensive coordinator Earnest Hill said that there are a few players on the team who already played against Arch Manning in high school and beat him.

He also made it clear that those players won’t fear the young quarterback if he plays on Saturday.

“We actually have some kids on our team who played against him in New Orleans, and a couple guys done beat him already,” Hill said according to On3.

“So, they don’t hold too much fear against him. They’re not gonna hold any fear against him coming up here.”

Last week, Manning completed nine of his 12 passing attempts for 223 yards and four touchdowns, adding a 67-yard rushing touchdown as well.

We’ll have to see how he performs this week if he does indeed make his first start.

[On3]