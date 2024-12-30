Credit: Austin American-Statesman

As successful as the Texas Longhorns football season has been, it has not been without its fair share of controversy. Most notably surrounding quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Many fans have called for Manning to take over the starting role after inconsistent play from Ewers throughout the season. To complicate things even further, there’s a possibility that Ewers returns to school for his final year of eligibility, which would likely result in either he or Manning transferring rather than spending a year as the other’s backup.

During a media session for the college football playoff, which the Longhorns are still competing in, Manning made it clear to Ewers that regardless of what happens, he has no intention of going anywhere.

“I mean I really have no plans of entering the portal or anything,” Manning said in the media session.

Arch Manning ain’t going anywhere, per Arch Manning 😂🤘 pic.twitter.com/qTAfopxFKT — Rivals (@Rivals) December 30, 2024

Fans reacted to the strong statement on social media.

“Arch has never given anyone a single reason to believe he’s leaving. Yet he gets asked it every time he’s interviewed. Even as an OU fan it’s getting old. Ask better questions,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“No one ever listens to me here but Arch is happy. He’s had 2 years in the system and he’s set up to be successful for 2-3 years. Chasing the bag and quicker opportunities is the easy answer,” added someone else.

“The Manning Family does not believe in the Transfer Portal. Arch has never flirted with the idea of transferring from Texas,” another fan added.

“Good. He needs to be playing in Arlington in 2026,” added one fan.

It’ll be entering to see if he changes his plans if Ewers does decide to return.