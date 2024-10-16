Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

As the Texas Longhorns prepare for an SEC showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, many fans might be wondering whether or not Arch Manning will make an appearance for the Longhorns. But the Longhorns already announced a decision on that last week.

With Quinn Ewers out with an injury last month, Arch Manning started two games in his place for the Longhorns, leading them to two blowout wins in which he showcased his arm and athleticism.

But despite his dominant performances, it sounds like he will be on the bench for the rest of the season as long as Ewers is healthy.

Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Quinn Ewers would serve as the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season as long as he is healthy and able to play.

“You know, Quinn has earned and deserved that right to be our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said last week according to On3.

“Arch has continued to work really hard. Like I said, we’re fortunate to have him and the player that he is, the leader that he is as well.”

Ewers returned to action this week and helped lead the Longhorns to a blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry between the two storied programs.

But even though Ewers will clearly be the team’s starting quarterback, some have suggested that there could still be a role in the offense for Manning as a change-of-pace quarterback. After all, Manning showcased much more athleticism as a runner than Ewers. But it does not sound like Sarkisian is interested in doing that.

During a press conference last week, Sarkisian made it clear that he does not intend to bring in the backup quarterback even for a play, citing his experience as a quarterback back in college.

“When I was a starter [at BYU], I never wanted the backup coming into the game – even for a play,” Sarkisian said last week.

So any fan hoping to see Manning play for the Longhorns during this week’s showdown with the Bulldogs will likely be quite disappointed.

Manning will have to wait until next year to get his chance as a full-time starter.

