The Texas Longhorns made it out of the first round of the college football playoff when they took down the Clemson Tigers in their home stadium. Unfortunately for the Longhorns players, the quarterback controversy that has been lingering over the program all season is still doing so.

There has been speculation that Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will return to the collegiate level for his last year of eligibility, which would either mean he or backup quarterback Arch Manning would have to transfer in order to be the starter somewhere.

Now, in a college football media session, Manning has spoken on exactly where his head is at concerning things.

“I mean I really have no plans of entering the portal or anything,” Manning said in the clip.

Arch Manning ain’t going anywhere, per Arch Manning 😂🤘 pic.twitter.com/qTAfopxFKT — Rivals (@Rivals) December 30, 2024

Fans reacted to the statement on social media.

“I’m sure the deal is he starts next season wherever the situation with Quinn is,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Why does anyone keep asking this question!? The kids wanted to be a Longhorn since he was little,” one fan added.

“That’s what you call not being distracted by the portal- ‘I don’t really know about it…’ awesome answer. He’s the man in 2025. Can’t wait,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what Ewers decides to do.