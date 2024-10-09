Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Arch Manning has started the past two games for the Texas Longhorns in place of the injured Quinn Ewers. But it sounds like he’ll be going back to the bench for this weekend’s rivalry showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Longhorns were off this past week, giving Quinn Ewers more time to rest and recover from his injury. And it sounds like as a result, he is expected to be ready to play this weekend.

“Quinn worked last week for our three practices,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters according to Lonestar Live. “He practiced again today. I thought he looked good coming off the bye. I think if anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him.”

Sarkisian wouldn’t totally commit to Ewers starting on Saturday, but he did say he feels “good” about his health status going into the game.

“We’re going to monitor him daily, just to kind of see how he continues to progress. But I feel good about how he was today. I feel good about him going Saturday, but that remains to be seen,” Sarkisian said.

This is obviously bad news for Manning as he will not get the chance to start his first game in the Red River Rivalry.

Manning played well in his two starts in relief of Ewers, completing 41 of his 60 pass attempts for 583 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions.

We’ll have to see whether or not Manning gets a chance to play the rest of the season.

[Lonestar Live]