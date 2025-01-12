Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines have lost one of their quarterbacks to another team after the end of their season.

Alex Orji started three games for the Michigan Wolverines this season. However, after failing to secure the team’s full-time starting job throughout the season, he decided to enter the transfer portal. And it seems like he has since chosen his next destination.

According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Alex Orji has decided to transfer to UNLV after leaving Michigan.

“BREAKING: Michigan transfer QB Alex Orji has Committed to UNLV, he tells [On3 Sports]. The 6’3 235 QB appeared in 20 games for the Wolverines (3 starts). Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining,” Fawcett said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

While Orji was not able to lock down the starting spot at Michigan, he did provide a change-of-pace option for Michigan with his athleticism and running ability which was crucial for the Wolverines at times.

Orji even took over for starting quarterback Davis Warren in Michigan’s bowl game, leading the team to victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Orji performs at UNLV after his transfer.