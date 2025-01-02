Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Alabama Crimson Tide player helmets on the ground after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a horrible close to their season. After being the first team out in the first edition of the new-look 12-team college football playoff, many expected the Tide to bounce back in their bowl matchup against a floundering Michigan Wolverines program.

Shockingly, the Wolverines managed to win the game on New Year’s Eve, defeating Bama 19-13. Now, the Crimson Tide is starting to face some serious consequences for loss.

According to one national recruiting expert, a player that Alabama hoped would help lead the program in the future has entered the transfer portal.

Alabama true freshman WR Amari Jefferson plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells (On3 Sports) Will have 4 years of eligibility remaining,” reported Hayes Fawcett on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“For those wondering, Alabama players still have like 2 or 3 days to declare for the Portal since they had a late bowl game!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“That’s what Deboer gets for losing to Michigan,” added one fan.

“Flipping the roster continue…cautious optimism in 2025,” one fan added.

“Think about it. He played the position all year and Mbakwe moved ahead of him after a couple of weeks at the position. He saw the writing on the wall,” another fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see where Jefferson ends up.