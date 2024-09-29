Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; GOP Presidential candidate Donald Trump waves flanked by former Georgia Bulldogs player Herschel Walker, recording art Kid Rock, professional golfer John Daily, Alabama senators Tommy Tuberville (R) and Katie Britt (R) during the second half of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Saturday’s top-five matchup between the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide had a ton of college football fans buzzing in anticipation. And this seemingly includes 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, who received a grand ovation in attendance at the game.

Trump is no stranger to an Alabama football game. During his past presidency, Trump has been in attendance for numerous big games for Alabama football in recent years, including a 2018 matchup against LSU and the 2019 National Championship against Georgia.

Perhaps Trump has some sort of allegiance to Alabama. Or maybe he is just interested in high-profile college football games. Regardless, his presence was once again felt at Saturday’s game, receiving a massive ovation from the Crimson Tide fanbase as he was shown on the video board taking his seat for the game.

HAPPENING NOW: Alabama fans go nuts after Donald Trump finds his seat at the Alabama vs. Georgia game. Trump visited Tuscaloosa in 2019 when Alabama played LSU and in 2018 when Alabama defeated Georgia in the national title game. Trump’s security at tonight’s game was… pic.twitter.com/1fvSc1yY3x — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2024

Alabama is typically a state that overwhelmingly leans Republican in terms of their political preferences as a whole. So it is perhaps not all that surprising to hear Trump get such an applause.

But regardless, Trump’s impact didn’t make the Crimson Tide players on the field all too nervous. Alabama would take care of business against Georgia, coming away with a 41-34 win to keep their undefeated season alive.

[Collin Rugg on X]