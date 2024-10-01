Syndication: USA TODAY

On Saturday night, former United States President Donald Trump was in attendance for the SEC showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. But it doesn’t sound like his presence at the game provided much of a distraction.

After the game, a couple of Alabama Crimson Tide players gave their thoughts on Trump’s appearance at the game.

Alabama tight end CJ Dippre said he didn’t think it was a “big distraction” to have Donald Trump at the game. If anything, he found it “kind of awesome,” even if he is not actively involved in politics himself.

“I don’t get into politics. I don’t vote. I don’t get into it just because I don’t think I’m old enough to need to get into it right now,” Dippre said according to USA Today.

“But I thought it was awesome to have that kind of icon at the game.”

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, meanwhile, made it clear that the team tried to avoid all distractions and “external factors.”

“We didn’t really care about any external factors,” Campbell said.

“We had ‘College GameDay’ come. I think the game was on ABC, a bunch of things that came to the game, and we didn’t let that get to our head.”

Trump was not the only one to make an appearance at a college football game this weekend as Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz attended Saturday afternoon’s game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

