William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

A DJ from a women’s college basketball team was recently suspended after a completely inappropriate song choice.

On Friday evening, the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the LSU Tigers in one of the most high-profile women’s basketball games of the season. But a song choice from South Carolina’s DJ during the game has led to a lot of criticism and led to his suspension.

LSU is led by star guard Flau’jae Johnson, whose father, a rapper named “Camoflauge,” died six months before her birth in 2003. But during Friday’s game, South Carolina’s in-house DJ, DJ T.O. chose to play a song by her late father.

Needless to say, Johnson was not happy about the song choice.

“I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that,” Johnson said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The Gamecocks announced that DJ T.O. had since been suspended, leaving him to release a lengthy apology.

“I apologize for playing Cut Friends Instrumental at the game yesterday,” he said in a post. “It is never my intent to disrespect anyone or offend anyone when my job is to have fun and make sure other people have a good time.”

“I’m from the Lowcountry/C-Port area so I’ve been playing it for years, even at other games, but I shouldn’t have played it at yesterday’s game. I play it on every radio station I’ve ever done from NC, GA, & SC & grew up on Camoflauge so it’s never played with ill intent or as a joke. I can’t control how anyone takes it but I can take responsibility & apologize,” he said.

Intentional or not, he has been suspended.