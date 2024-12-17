Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like the Ohio State Buckeyes will be without one of their starters for the time being.

According to a report from Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr. will be taking some time away from the team due to “personal reasons.”

“Ohio State fifth-year guard Meechie Johnson Jr. is taking a leave of absence from the team to address some personal matters, according to a team spokesman,” Jardy reported on Tuesday evening.

Jardy did not provide any other details regarding his decision to step away from the team, nor did Ohio State offer additional information.

Johnson joined the team out of the transfer portal this offseason. The leading scorer for South Carolina last season, he was one of the highest-rated players in the transfer portal. He re-joined Ohio State after beginning his career with the Buckeyes before transferring to South Carolina.

This season, Johnson has started every game and has played the second-most minutes of any player on the roster.

So far this season, Johnson ranks fifth in scoring at 9.1 points per game and shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

According to Jardy, it’s not clear when Johnson will re-join the team.

“There is no immediate known timetable for his potential return. Ohio State hosts Valparaiso on Tuesday night,” Jardy wrote.

We’ll have to see how long he stays away from the team.

[Columbus Dispatch]