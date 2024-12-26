Dec 3, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga looks on after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Thursday, a true legend of coaching in college basketball decided to step down effective immediately after a coaching career that spanned nearly four decades.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga has been a mainstay of college basketball for quite some time now, coaching two different programs to a Final Four birth over the course of his career.

But over the last two seasons including the current 2024-25 season, Miami simply hasn’t had all that much success. Miami is well on their way to a second straight losing season at just 4-8 on the year.

As a result of that and potentially just being burnt out from coaching, Larranaga made it official to step down from his position as head coach at the program.

In a press conference on Thursday, Larranaga detailed that he is simply “exhausted” from the rigorous day-to-day life as a head coach, which of course makes sense at 75 years of age.

“There is one thing you have to constantly ask yourself,” said Larranaga. Are you going to give everything you have? The commitment that it deserves. 100 percent of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally. But I’m exhausted. I have tried every which way to keep this going.”

Jim Larrañaga explaining why he’s stepping away from UM basketball program. Makes it clear he loves Miami and the school, but the new landscape of college basketball with the portal has become too much: “I’m exhausted.” (🎥 @MiamiHurricanes) pic.twitter.com/QAAXho5F1r — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 26, 2024

Larranaga also hinted at how the new landscape of college sports with NIL coming into the picture has changed his perspective on the sport and is contributing to him stepping down.

This is not something that has just bothered Larranaga. Nick Saban of course decided to call it a career as well after the 2023-24 season due to the changes in college athletics.

Given Miami’s struggles as of late, the move perhaps gives the program a chance to rebuild under new leadership as well. So maybe it is best for both parties.

Regardless, Larranaga is a true legend of the sport with 716 career wins, the 27th most of any coach ever. So hopefully he feels fulfilled with what he gave the sport over the course of his illustrious career.

