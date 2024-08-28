Mar 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jake Paul and Kill Jasper attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

YouTube personality and boxer Jake Paul took a flamethrower to New York City this weekend.

During a joint press conference with Mike Tyson at Fanatics Fest in New York City to preview their upcoming fight, Paul responded as only he can to boos terminating from the crowd.

“Hey New York, shut the [expletive] up, New York. Boo yourselves,” he said. “You’re just like Mike Tyson – you were good 20 years ago.

“[Expletive] you, dumb [expletive] Democratic city.”

Paul is a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, whom he believes was saved by God during an assassination attempt last month.

“I believe that God stepped in and saved him. It’s quite literally ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,'” Paul recently said. And I think that’s also probably why God had this exact situation happen – because He saw the path that we were going down.”

“And I’m not even gonna say, like, it’s Democrat-Republican, what does it matter? It’s the people who are running the government now, the path that they were leading us to was gonna be catastrophic and terrible. And I think God really intervened, like, ‘We need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides. We can’t have a close election – we need a landslide. We need this guy to come back in and make America great again.'”

Tyson, for his part, was much more reserved with his trash talk.

“We got a YouTuber fighting against the greatest fighter of all time,” Tyson said.

The duo’s fight is slated for Nov. 15th in Dallas, Texas.

