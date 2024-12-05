The NBA is as much about its personalities as its stars. When any member of the NBA community gets tragic news, it leaves everyone in the sport shaken.
This was exactly the case when former NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski, better known as “Woj,” revealed a brutal health update.
Woj has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to TMZ.
Fans reacted to the hard-to-hear news on social media.
Hopefully, Woj gets healthy as soon as possible. In the meantime, the entire basketball community will be praying for him.