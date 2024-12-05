Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail shot of a ball going through the hoop prior to the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The NBA is as much about its personalities as its stars. When any member of the NBA community gets tragic news, it leaves everyone in the sport shaken.

This was exactly the case when former NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski, better known as “Woj,” revealed a brutal health update.

Woj has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to TMZ.