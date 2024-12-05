NBA basketball hoop Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail shot of a ball going through the hoop prior to the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The NBA is as much about its personalities as its stars. When any member of the NBA community gets tragic news, it leaves everyone in the sport shaken.

This was exactly the case when former NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski, better known as “Woj,” revealed a brutal health update.

Woj has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to TMZ.

“When you hear ‘cancer,’ you think about it going through your body like Pac-Man,” Woj said. “Prostate cancer, it generally stays confined to your prostate and is typically slow growing.”

Fans reacted to the hard-to-hear news on social media.

“these are not the woj bombs we signed up for, prayers up man,” one fan said on Twitter.

“2024 worst year in human history. I’m convinced,” another person added.

“This is incredibly sad 🙁 praying for Woj man,” one fan added.

“Not the WOJ bomb I wanted to see smh Prayers to him and his family during this trying time,” another person wrote.

“would’ve been funnier if Shams broke the news,” added one incredibly disrespectful fan who is making light of an extremely serious situation.

Hopefully, Woj gets healthy as soon as possible. In the meantime, the entire basketball community will be praying for him.

