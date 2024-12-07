Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter has an argument for the most electric football player of all time. Nobody in the sport has ever played both offense and defense to the extent that he has at such a high level in both positions.

Hunter’s stardom on the field has turned him into a celebrity off of the field, and fans are worried that he is being exploited for his status and wealth.

“Travis Hunter’s fiancée revealed she initially ignored him because he wasn’t her type. Despite that, he eventually won her over, proving first impressions aren’t everything,” reported one pop culture account on Twitter.

Fans responded to the news on social media.

“Free black men from dating women who wouldnt be with them if it wasnt for their money,” one fan said on Twitter.

“It don’t matter how many times we see the same story they just never learn,” one fan added.

“He all of sudden became her type when she realized who he was becoming. Never take the woman serious. That’s not even attracted to you. It’s only gone take for you to give her fame and money. All of sudden, she’s going to need space or feel you don’t trust her the same,” another fan added.

“Then she said yes because she realized her type has money,” another fan added.

Hopefully, everyone has it wrong and she loves Hunter as a person and not just for his status.