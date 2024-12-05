Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair became a household name for all the wrong reasons this weekend. Al-Shaair delivered a dirty hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Sunday’s AFC South tilt between the two teams.The NFL responded to the hit with a three-game suspension for Al-Shaair.

On Wednesday, the NFL upheld that ruling, meaning the Texans linebacker will have to serve his suspension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news Wednesday.

“The three-game suspension of Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was upheld,” Schefter wrote.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars learned that Lawrence’s season was over. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lawrence suffered a “significant” AC joint injury and will require surgery. So, after the dirty hit, Lawrence won’t play another snap in 2024. He’s expected to make a full recovery for the 2025 season.

It’s unfortunate news for Lawrence, who can’t seem to catch a break. This injury only adds to the frustration in Jacksonville.

That said, the injury won’t go without consequence for Al-Shaair. While NFL legend Tom Brady defended Al-Shaair’s hit and suggested penalizing quarterbacks for late slide, logic prevailed in this scenario. Al-Shaair’s hit was blatant and warranted punishment from the league.

Al-Shaair will return later this December while the Texans continue to push for the playoffs.

