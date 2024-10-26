Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no bigger show in college football than Deion “Primetime” Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes.

One key cog in the Buffs machine is Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, who is arguably the best quarterback in the country. Shedeur is almost certainly going to be selected in the early first round, and one mock draft has him getting snatched up by the lowly Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, Browns fans won’t like what one NFL expert has to say on the matter.

“There is a 0% chance Deion let’s Shedeur get drafted by Cleveland Cleveland/Carolina will not happen,” responded former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Fans reacted to the proclamation that Deion would never let his son go anywhere as cursed as Cleveland.

“There is 0% chance Deion has any say what an NFL team does. This is big boy ball. Not college where you can drop out or transfer,” one desperate fan tried to convince themself on Twitter.

“Idk what is with this idea people think they get to choose where they go with zero years of eligibility left. You play for whatever team wants to draft you or you don’t play,” another delusional fan added.

“Why? Could be another Manning/Rivers trade situation (all time great goes to a bad franchise while mid nepo baby gets traded to a good situation),” added on fan.

“Do you think he has a legitimate shot at going to Tennessee?” one fan asked.

It’s not really surprising someone as influential as Deion Sanders wouldn’t let his son anywhere near an organization with Cleveland’s history.