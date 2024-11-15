Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best stories in the NFL this year. Most pundits predicted Pittsburgh to finish last in the always-competitive AFC North. The Steelers have responded with a 7-2 record and sit in first place in the division heading into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The most impressive part of the Steelers’ season may be that they’ve been this successful with two different quarterbacks. Justin Fields led the team to a terrific 4-2 until Russell Wilson was back from injury.

Now we have Russell’s opinion on his young colleague. Wilson was asked about the team employing special packages on offense to get Fields on the field and was candid in his response.

“Justin’s a tremendous football player. I think that anytime he steps on the field, great things can happen. … I think we’ve done a really good job, me and him together, just trying to be our best,” Wisoln responded, per Steelers reporter Aaron Becker.

#Steelers QB Russell Wilson on potential packages for QB Justin Fields. “Justin’s a tremendous football player. I think that anytime he steps on the field, great things can happen. … I think we’ve done a really good job, me and him together, just trying to be our best.” pic.twitter.com/4FervkvL88 — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) November 14, 2024

Fans reacted to the response on social media.

“I think we should play Justin on the goal line / red zone … our red zone offense hasn’t looked the best & that’s one of the area this offense look good with Justin at,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This is a question for the coach…not Russ!” added a fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Pittsburgh can incorporate both quarterbacks into the game plan since they’ve had so much success with both.