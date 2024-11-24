Jul 22, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hat and glove laying in the dugout at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox may be after one of the best third basemen in Major League Baseball. Boston reportedly has eight-time All-Star and ten-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado on their radar.

Arenado has spent the last four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals acquired the eight-time All-Star from the Colorado Rockies in a blockbuster trade at the time. Thus far, it’s worked, but it hasn’t worked for St. Louis, which finds itself at a crossroads.

In an MLB Trade Rumors post about a potential corresponding move, Nick Deeds wrote that MassLive’s Sean McAdam suggested “that the club views a trade for third baseman Nolan Arenado with the Cardinals as a potential option” if the team goes through with another plan: Moving All-Star Rafael Devers off of third base.

The suggestion is Devers would become a first baseman or designated hitter.

Arenado has become a potential trade chip for the Cardinals after his three-year run with the team. St. Louis hasn’t made the strides the organization hoped to when they acquired Arenado from the Rockies.

While he may be on the wrong side of the coin, he’s still one of the best third basemen of his generation. His numbers are going to put him in Cooperstown someday likely.

That said, it might be a wonder whose hat he’ll go in with if he’s on to another team. The Red Sox probably aren’t the only ones vying for his services. But what we do know is that they are one of them.

Time will tell to see if Boston can put together a blockbuster deal.

[MLB Trade Rumors]