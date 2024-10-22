Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are starting to figure things out after an abysmal start to the season.

Cincinnati defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to improve to 3-4 as they try to scrape their way back into the playoff picture. Unfortunately, their uphill climb just got a lot steeper.

According to one NFL insider, the Bengals could be without a major part of their offense moving forward.

“Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr suffered a calf strain, sources say, more specifically a condition called, “Tennis leg” (commonly occurring in tennis players),” league insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news online.

“[Expletive] bengals are rollin too,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Bro got an injury from the wrong sport,” one fan added.

“We need to trade for a quality backup LT because Cody Ford is not a good tackle atm,” one fan said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Calf strains are always tricky and need to be monitored closely, but at least it’s not a ligament or structural issue related to his knee. Hope to have Big Orlando back soon,” one fan added.

“Thank god the Bengals don’t need Orlando Brown Jr to play any tennis the rest of the season,” one fan chimed in.

“Can’t lose OBJ man he’s been great this year outside of one snap in one game in my opinion,” another person added.

It’s a tough blow for the Bengals as they look to catch up to the Steelers, who are arguably the best team in the NFL.

[Ian Rapoport]