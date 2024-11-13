Syndication: The Enquirer

NFL legend and current FOX Sports analyst Michael Strahan is catching heavy heat right now.

Strahan refrained from putting his hand over his chest during the national anthem on Sunday, while the FOX broadcast team worked from a naval base in honor of Veteran’s Day the following day.

All of Strahan’s coworkers put their right hands over their hearts other than Strahan, and fans were not happy about the move.

Many took to social media with their outrage.

“Michael Strahan can’t respect his country/military men & women he’s surrounded by on this ship by simply putting his hand over his heart, but he’s happy to encourage child drag queens… Sickening,” one person said on Twitter.

“Beta male (Michael Strahan) refuses to honor the National Anthem today. This guy is a Democrat propagandist on TV who masquerades as an unbiased news host,” one fan added.

“Can we deport Michael Strahan, too?” one fan wondered.

“Fire Michael Strahan! This is unacceptable!” one person demanded.

It’s worth noting that many people have come to Strahan’s defense.

“I love when people who never served a day in their life try to tell service members what is disrespectful As a military child I’m pretty sure Michael Strahan knows what it is considered disrespectful,” one fan said.

The fact of the matter is it’s highly unlikely Strahan meant to disrespect the troops.