Justin Tucker is one of the most accurate kickers in National Football League history. But 2024 hasn’t been kind to the Baltimore Ravens star—not well at all.

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Tucker has never finished a season with an FG% of less than 86.0 percent. Through November 19, Tucker’s FG% sits at a dismal 72.7 percent.

It’s been a shockingly bad year for one of the greatest ever to do it. He’s probably heading to Canton, but he wants to make another field goal right now.

The Baltimore star is aware of his struggles. He also outlined what he felt was a “clear” tweak he needed to make in his game.

Jeff Zrebiec quoted Tucker saying, “The adjustment is pretty clear. I just need to make a point to not let the ball go left.”

He said he changed his aim point on the last kick in Pittsburgh and it worked out. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 20, 2024

Zrebiec added that Tucker said “he changed his aim point on the last kick in Pittsburgh and it worked out.”

Baltimore would certainly benefit from a quick fix. Tucker is a valuable piece to the puzzle with the Ravens, who will still roll with him as their kicker.

The life of a kicker can be difficult sometimes. You’re only good as your last kick. Tucker has earned a lot of benefit from the doubt because of how successful he’s been in his career. But Tucker and the Ravens will hope he can get right before January.

Things would worsen certainly with more pressure tacked on.

Tucker and the Ravens play Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the ‘Harbaugh Bowl’ on Monday Night Football next Monday.

