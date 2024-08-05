Syndication: USA TODAY

Last week, reports surfaced that the NCAA was preparing to give the Michigan Wolverines a formal Notice of Allegations related to the alleged illegal sign-stealing operation that surfaced last year. But former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is refusing to take any responsibility for it.

During a recent press conference, Jim Harbaugh – now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers – refused to apologize for any wrongdoing that happened at Michigan under his watch, saying that he “did not participate” and “was not aware” of the illegal sign-stealing scheme that allegedly took place at Michigan.

“Yeah, I do have a comment on that,” Harbaugh said, according to Clayton Sayfie of TheWolverine.com in the On3 network. “Never lie, never cheat, never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams I have coached. No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Clearly, Harbaugh is maintaining his innocence despite the allegations.

[Clayton Sayfie]