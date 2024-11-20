Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) works out as head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are on a tear of late. They’ve swelled to 7-3 as they ride a four-game winning streak. They won a frustrating game on Sunday Night Football against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. But the star of that game, without a doubt, was Justin Herbert.

Herbert has been sensational during the Chargers’ four-game win streak. The former Oregon star has thrown for 1,022 yards, tossed seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He’s on fire, and so is LA, who hope to keep things interesting in a busy AFC West.

First-year head coach Jim Harbaugh has seen his fair share of great quarterbacks. Harbaugh, an accomplished head coach himself, has also coached some great players and teams. That’s why what Harbaugh said about his quarterback was so sharp.

“Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert’s play: ‘It is what it is. Enjoy it. He’s nt only one of the best in the game currently. He’s one of the best of all time,'” Harbaugh said via Daniel Popper on X. Harbaugh also added he didn’t think he was going out on a limb with that claim either.

Harbaugh’s claim might seem like a lot, but Herbert is certainly one of the most talented players in the league today. Even through poor situations over the past few seasons, he’s shined. Three seasons ago, he threw for 38 touchdowns and ran for three more to give him 41 total touchdowns.

He’s an outstanding player, who’s been making his mark on the league this year.

The AFC might be opening up too. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend. The victory for the Bills marked the first defeat of the year for the Chiefs. The Chargers, at 7-3, are still two behind them in the loss column. But they do get the Chiefs in Kansas City in a few weeks.

Harbaugh, in his first season in LA, has the Chargers on the right path. Harbaugh’s return to the NFL comes after nearly ten seasons in college football. He coached the Michigan Wolverines and led them to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances.

In 2023, Harbaugh led Michigan to its first National Championship since the 1997 season.

The Chargers have made the playoffs a few times over the past few seasons, but haven’t won a playoff game since the 2018 season. If they keep winning, they’ll surely get in. So we’ll see if they can end that drought.

With Harbaugh and Herbert, there’s a lot of promise to that thought.

