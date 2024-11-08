Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team driver Lance Stroll (18) of Team Canada drives during the Sprint Race in the 2024 Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Formula 1’s popularity has exploded in the United States recently. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is only a few weeks ago and you won’t want to miss the action in person, and not just for the race’s spectacle.

A ticket to the event can win its buyer a free Aston Martin Vanquish. The catch, eligible tickets are going for $1,000,000.

Fontainebleau is offering a new ultra-luxury VIP package for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix later this month. It costs $1,000,000 but includes an Aston Martin Vanquish, so not a bad deal overall. pic.twitter.com/7aDFuI5Tyk — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 7, 2024

Last year’s race was a success in its own right, as the racing turned out extraordinarily. The allure of a free Vanquish will only add to the spectacle surrounding this year’s edition. Fans reacted to the insane offer on social media.

“I was going to snag that package but I really don’t have room for another Aston Martin,” one fan joked on Twitter.

“I’ll get that package soon, after I hit a good spin on one of the WOF slots at LAS,” one fan added.

“I rather throw my money in the ocean than give it to those guys,” one particularly jaded fan added.

If you can afford the package it’ll probably be worth it on the race’s merit alone, with the Aston Martin involved it’s almost a no-brainer.