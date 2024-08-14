Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Tom Brady attends day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Like many others, Dawn Staley was active around the 2024 Paris Olympics. One particular moment that drew the South Carolina women’s basketball coach’s attention was when she was around NFL great Tom Brady.

Staley described being around Brady on Wednesday during the Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network. Finebaum hosted Staley as a guest and asked her about her encounter with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Tom was great. We saw him at beach volleyball, and we were sitting there watching the match. And then, there were people standing up and looking behind us,” she said, as everyone realized Brady was there.

.@dawnstaley made goat noises to get Tom Brady's attention at the Olympics 😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/6orxt7CDKs — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 14, 2024

“Oh, that’s Tom Brady,” she recalled saying.

“I was like, Tom… and he didn’t answer. I was like, ‘TB!’ and he didn’t answer to that either,” she explained. She then said she made goat noises to try and get Brady’s attention before she eventually arranged a meet-up with him.

“He captures the moment and makes you think you’re the only person in his world,” Staley said, as she shared that Brady congratulated her and South Carolina on all their success. She joked she made the goat noises to him, and he joked back that he usual answers to those noises, too.

[SEC Network]